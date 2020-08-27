‘Chaotic’ Scene as Two Families Are Displaced After Providence (RI) House Fire

According to a report from WPRI, seven people—four adults and three children—were left homeless after a fire broke out at their multifamily residence early Thursday morning.

Providence (RI) Fire Department (PFD) crews responded to the home on Longmont Street near Admiral Street at around 3 a.m. and arrived to find the front of the structure fully involved. Power lines had burned off the home, prompting PFD crews to call in National Grid for live wires in the street.

No one was hurt as the two families got out of the building to safety. One witness said the flames were emanating from the bottom of the home; she then banged on the windows to wake up the people inside.

ALSO

Modern House Fires: Effects of Research on Strategy and Tactics

MORE ON THE MEANING OF STRATEGY AND TACTICS

House Fires: The Initial Attack