Firefighters Battle Massive Fire at Abandoned Utica (NY) Mall

Happening Now: Multiple Alarm Fire at Charlestown Mall

Firefighters battled a raging early morning fire at an abandoned mall in Utica, New York.

Social media posts from the department and reporters show flames shooting though the vacant CharlesTown Mall.

Syracuse.com reported that smoke from the fire prompted concerns about air quality in the city, and there were no reported injuries.

