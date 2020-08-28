Photos: Fire Damages Multiple Mineola (NY) Businesses

Photos and info from FirstOnScenePhotos

A stubborn, smoky fire caused extensive damage to a Mineola (NY) restaurant and surrounding businesses on Thursday afternoon, August 27.

The blaze broke out in a popular village restaurant on Jericho Turnpike near Willis Avenue around 12:45 p.m.

The two-story mixed occupancy contained apartments on the second floor with all the residents, including three small children, able to escape without injury.

The fire quickly spread into the cockloft and then to adjoining buildings.

Departments from surrounding communities provided mutual aid support.

The incident was brought under control after almost three hours of fire operations with four minor injuries to firefighters reported.

More: firstonscenephotos.com

