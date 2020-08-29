One Killed, Three Firefighters Injured After Lake Mary (FL) Sidewalk Collapses

LAKE MARY, Fla. (AP) — A county worker was killed and three firefighters were injured after a sidewalk in a Florida suburb collapsed on Friday, officials said.

A county environmental service department employee was working on a water main leak beneath the sidewalk in Lake Mary when it collapsed, officials said.

Responding firefighters tried to use a hydraulic extraction known as “Jaws of Life” to remove concrete slabs from the worker, but they were unaware that wires from a transformer ran directly into the hole and they got shocked, Seminole County Fire Chief Otto Drozd said at a news conference.

“So at the point they moved part of the sidewalk to give the victim some relief, … the hole became energized, electrocuting several of our firefighters,” Drozd said.

The three firefighters were taken to a hospital as a precaution and were in stable condition, Drozd said.

The environmental service worker wasn’t immediately identified.

The death is being investigated as an accident, said Kim Cannaday, a spokeswoman for the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

Lake Mary is located about 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Orlando.

Content copyright the Associated Press. © copyright 2020. All rights reserved.