Man Injured After Crashing Small Plane on AZ Highway

TUSAYAN, Ariz. (AP) — The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office says a 24-year-old man was injured when the engine on the small plane he was flying died, causing him to crash on a highway near the entrance to the Grand Canyon.

The sheriff’s office says the man suffered neck and back injuries after trying to land on the highway but crashing into a light pole, which caused the plane to crash and flip over. The plane temporarily blocked traffic on the highway.

The man works for a skydiving company that operates out of the Grand Canyon airport.

There were no other injuries.