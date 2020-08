Two young boys were rescued from a Colorado Springs creek that was moving fast due to a thunderstorm, reports Colorado Springs Gazette.

#ColoradoSpringsFire technical rescue team has successfully rescued the 2nd child. Patients will be treated by on scene Paramedics pic.twitter.com/fZlO0hCc0z — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) August 29, 2020

Firefighters believe the children, who both appeared to be under 10, were playing on rocks in the creek when the water was low, and became stranded after water from the afternoon storm caused the creek to swiftly rise.

RELATED

FL Firefighter Dies in Water Rescue

Back-to-Back Water Rescues for Naperville (IL) Firefighters

Storms Lead to OH Flooding, Water Rescues, Power Outages