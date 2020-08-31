Photos: LAFD Firefighters Control Commercial Fire

Fire photographer Rick McClure shared some photos of City of Los Angeles (CA) Fire Department (LAFD) crews working at a fire in a three-story commercial structure.

It took 63 LAFD firefighters just 29 minutes to extinguish the flames at this building in North Hollywood on August 27, 2020.

The fire was burning on the first floor and into the elevator shaft, sending smoke throughout the building. Initial reports of a person trapped inside made the interior search a high priority, but thankfully no patients were located inside the structure. There were no reported injuries.

