NH Fire Captain Dies After Physical Fitness Ability Test

A captain with the Goffstown (NH) Fire Department fell ill during a mandated physical fitness ability test and later died, according to the U.S. Fire Administration.

On Monday, August 31, 2020, during a mandated physical fitness ability test at the New Hampshire Fire Academy in Concord, New Hampshire, Interim Captain Steven W. Tower, 54, became ill and collapsed. Aid was rendered to him and he was immediately transported to the local hospital where he passed away a short time later. The cause of his death is under investigation.

Interim Captain Steven W. Tower retired four years ago from the Goffstown Fire Department after 30 years of service. The town had asked him to come back as the Interim Fire Chief. When Fire Chief Brian H. Allard was hired, he asked Interim Captain Tower to remain with the department and help with logistics. At the time of Interim Captain Tower’s passing, he was taking a mandated physical fitness ability test in order to become a full-time captain again with the department. During his time as Interim Captain, he responded to fire incidents and was assigned exterior firefighting duties.

He had 31 years of service.