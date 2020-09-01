Dozens of Firefighters Needed to Extinguish Commercial Building Fire in MO

According to a report from FOX2Now, firefighters from multiple departments were needed to extinguished a large fire at a business park building in Creve Coeur, Missouri, Tuesday morning.

The flames erupted at the Corporate Square building located on Lindbergh, north of Olive. On arrival, crews saw flames shooting off of the second floor; they responded by setting up several ladders and hoselines.

Crews contained the fire shortly after 5:30 a.m, although they are expected to be on scene throughout the morning to contain hot spots and clear debris. Some members are checking the walls and ceilings for fire extensions.

Originally, Creve Coeur, West Overland, and Frontenac fire crews responded to the scene. Following their arrival, several other crews filed in to assist.

There was no one was inside the building at the time of the fire, and investigators are now on scene to look for the cause.

