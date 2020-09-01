Podcast: The Future Firefighter: Larry Conley

Joining host Chris Baker is Larry Conley of Leadership Development Concepts, LLC. They discuss GLUE (Growing Leaders Using Empowerment) and why this personal leadership development program is essential for the future firefighter.

Sponsored by https://globe.msasafety.com/athletix.

The best way to keep up with Fire Engineering? Get our regular e-Newsletter: www.fireengineering.com/enewsletter.

Listen in the player above. Also, get every episode by subscribing to the Fire Engineering podcast using your favorite podcast app.

MORE

Podcast: The Future Firefighter: Surviving the Fire Service

Podcast: The Future Firefighter

Podcast: The Future Firefighter

Podcast: How to Become a Firefighter for the Los Angeles City Fire Department