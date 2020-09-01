Man Believed Drowned as Heavy Rain Floods OK

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A man is believed to have drowned when his vehicle was swept off an Oklahoma City street during heavy rainfall, authorities said Tuesday.

The man’s body had not been found Tuesday afternoon, but he is not believed to have survived, said District Fire Chief Benny Fulkerson.

The man was last seen shortly after 11:30 p.m. Monday standing atop his vehicle, which was later found submerged, Fulkerson said.

More than 6 inches of rain fell in the area between 7 p.m. and 1 a.m., said National Weather Service meteorologist John Pike in Norman.

Up to 8 inches (20 centimeters) of rain fell in isolated areas of southeastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas and high water rescues were required in LeFlore County, Oklahoma, and Sebastian County, Arkansas, National Weather Service meteorologist Joe Sellers said.

The rain was expected to continue for at least another day in southeast Oklahoma, according to Sellers.

In western Arkansas, forecasters warned of dangerous flash flooding later Tuesday and Wednesday as heavy rainfall was predicted in areas with already saturated ground.

The storms also led to tornado warnings in parts of central Arkansas on Tuesday afternoon, but no damage was immediately reported.