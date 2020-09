After one of the biggest ship fires in decades in Jacksonville, 10 firefighters injured are suing for their injuries, reports News4Jacksonville.

The Jacksonville-based lawyer described what the Jacksonville firefighters faced putting out a 1,000 degree Fahrenheit fire on a ship filled with scrapped cars.

Three months after one of the biggest ship fires in decades in Jacksonville, 10 firefighters injured in a related blast are suing for their injuries. https://t.co/AWg7bHIssZ — News4JAX (@wjxt4) September 2, 2020

RELATED

Nine Firefighters Hospitalized After FL Ship Explosion