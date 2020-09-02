Videos: Harlem High-Rise Rescue

(NBC New York, YouTube)

Roof rope rescue on the 16th floor

Eyewitness News ABC7 NY – The FDNY put a rarely used maneuver into action to save a woman who was hanging from a 16th-floor window during a high-rise fire in Manhattan.

The fire was reported Tuesday near Lenox Avenue and West 135th Street just before 1:30 p.m.

Firefighters found a woman panicking at a window on the 16th floor and decided to do something they rarely do — a roof rope rescue from the 17th floor.

Firefighter Brian Quinn said he stayed at the window and tried to calm her down and told her not to jump and the FDNY would come and rescue her.