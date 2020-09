According to a report from CBS2, Chicago (IL) Fire Department (CFD) crews have responded to a three-alarm fire at an apartment building in the city’s West Woodlawn neighborhood in the 6100 block of Eberhart.

311 alarm fire 6100 block of Eberhart. Three story courtyard. EMS plan 1 no injuries searches clear so far. One cat rescued. pic.twitter.com/ltXvYnzr8P — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) September 2, 2020 Chicago Fire Media/Twitter

No injuries have been reported. The CFD reported that a cat was rescued from the burning building.

3 11 6108 Eberhart now struck out. No injuries. 30 unit courtyard building. pic.twitter.com/zFtuh3EkL5 — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) September 2, 2020 Chicago Fire Media/Twitter

According to the Red Cross, 22 adults and nine children have been displaced.

