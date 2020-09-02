Photos: Crews Operate in Extreme Heat to Extinguish CA Commercial Fire

Fire photographers Ismael Miranda and Rick McClure offered some photos from a commercial fire last month in the Shadow Hills section of Los Angeles, California.

Despite downed high voltage power lines and near triple-digit heat, 87 City of Los Angeles (LAFD) firefighters fully extinguished the greater alarm fire on August 14, 2020, in just 62 minutes. LAFD crews confined flames to a 50 x 200-foot, single-story, metal-clad building containing upholstered furnishings. The fire was skillfully prevented from damaging adjacent structures.

There were no injuries.

