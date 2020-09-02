Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service Orders 12 Pierce Fire Apparatus with Idle Reduction Technology

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service has ordered 12 fire apparatus with Pierce’s new idle reduction technology.

APPLETON, Wis. (September 2, 2020) – Pierce Manufacturing Inc., an Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) company, has secured an order for ten Pierce Pumpers and two Heavy-Duty Rescues on Enforcer chassis from the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS). Sold through Pierce dealer Commercial Emergency Equipment, the apparatus incorporates Pierce’s innovative new Idle Reduction Technology. Pierce’s idle reduction technology system incorporates high-performance lithium-ion batteries, main chassis engine auto-start, and full Command Zone integration, allowing the apparatus to be on scene with zero air and noise pollution, while maintaining mission critical on-scene loads.

“Winnipeg is committed to reducing our environmental footprint,” said Brad Enders, Director of the WFPS Emergency Mechanical Services Branch. “We are certain idle reduction technology will help us reduce carbon emissions to contribute to a greener community.”

Since its introduction in May 2020, Pierce’s Idle Reduction Technology has addressed critical feedback from fire departments across North America to eliminate reliance on diesel engines idling on scene. As more fire departments are tasked with comprehensive climate policy compliance, the lithium-ion battery technology results in lower chassis emissions, less frequent service intervals, lower cost of ownership, less DPF buildup and reduced greenhouse gases.

In addition to Pierce’s Idle Reduction Technology, the WFPS’s new fire apparatus will be highly maneuverable and feature:



Short 187” wheelbase

Lightweight aluminum body

Rescue depth compartments

TAK-4 Independent Suspension

Cummins L9 450 hp engine

Pierce Command Zone electrical system

Husky 3 foam system

Hale QMAX-XS 1750 GPM pump

Akron roof monitor

“I am pleased that the City of Winnipeg and other municipalities across Canada have made green initiatives a priority, and have begun selecting Pierce’s Idle Reduction Technology to support their efforts,” said Morgan MacKay, General Manager of Commercial Emergency Equipment. “Pierce’s scalable lithium-ion power package dramatically reduces on-scene air and noise pollution, and replaces the need for auxiliary diesel power generators on most fire apparatus – saving departments money and further reducing engine wear and environmental pollution.”

Winnipeg is the capital and largest city of the province of Manitoba in Canada. The WFPS is an integrated service providing fire and EMS services to a population of over 750,000 residents with approximately 140,000 fire, rescue, and medical calls annually. The WFPS requires lighter and shorter fire apparatus that will easily maneuver through the city’s historic urban streets, while making as minimal of an impact on the environment as possible.

Enders continued, “Additional aspects of the idle reduction technology we find valuable include reduced fuel consumption, longer time between preventative maintenance services, and reduced maintenance expenses and apparatus down-time. An added critical benefit is improved crew safety through lower exposure to diesel exhaust and noise emissions when on an emergency scene.”

To learn more about Pierce Manufacturing, Commercial Emergency Equipment, and the new idle reduction technology, visit www.piercemfg.com.

About Pierce Manufacturing

Pierce Manufacturing Inc., an Oshkosh Corporation [NYSE: OSK] company, is the leading North American manufacturer of custom fire apparatus. Products include custom and commercial pumpers, aerials, rescue trucks, wildland trucks, mini pumpers, elliptical tankers, and homeland security apparatus. In addition, Pierce designs its own foam systems and was the first company to introduce frontal airbags and the Side Roll Protection system to fire apparatus. To learn more about Pierce, visit www.piercemfg.com.

About Oshkosh Corporation

At Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK), we make innovative, mission-critical equipment to help everyday heroes advance communities around the world. Headquartered in Wisconsin, Oshkosh Corporation employs more than 15,000 team members worldwide, all united behind a common cause: to make a difference in people’s lives. Oshkosh products can be found in more than 150 countries under the brands of JLG®, Pierce®, Oshkosh® Defense, McNeilus®, IMT®, Frontline™, Jerr-Dan®, Oshkosh® Airport Products, and London™. For more information, visit oshkoshcorp.com.®, ™ All brand names referred to in this news release are trademarks of Oshkosh Corporation or its subsidiary companies.



