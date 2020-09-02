Firefighters Rescue Two from Boat Sinking in Lake Michigan

View this post on Instagram

WATER RESCUE: Just before 9:30 this morning, Muskegon Firefighters were dispatched to a report of a boat taking on water just south of the Muskegon Channel. While en route, dispatch advised they had lost phone contact with the caller, but they were able to ping the phone and determine GPS coordinates. The coordinates revealed the boat was actually 5-6 miles out from shore and further south in Norton Shores coverage area. MFD members, using Muskegon County Sheriff's Office's Marine Patrol vessel, and North Muskegon Fire Department Boat 7 diverted to the new location and requested that the Norton Shores Fire Department also respond. Using GPS devices, the crews were able to proceed directly to the incident location without delay. Upon arrival, MFD and NMFD found a 20-foot boat as pictured with two victims in the water clinging to the boat railing. Each rescue crew was able to promptly reach a victim and bring them onboard to safety. Both victims were evaluated and one was transported directly to shore to obtain medical treatment. NSFD and the USCG remained at the incident location to secure the boat and prevent environmental damage. To all those who responded, great job!

