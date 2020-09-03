New Castle (DE) Commercial Fire Forces More Than a Dozen from Their Homes, One Firefighter Hurt

According to a report from ABC6, a two-alarm fire that struck a commercial business in New Castle, Delaware, early Thursday morning forced more than a dozen people from the homes that sat atop the building.

The flames broke out on the 300 block of Bay West Boulevard at about 1:50 a.m., investigators said. Residents gathered outside as fire crews brought the flames under control.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

