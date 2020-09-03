Photos: Massive Fire Burns Historic Rockford (IL) Church

Firefighters responded to a three-alarm fire that destroyed an historic church in downtown Rockford, Illinois, and fire photographer Tim Olk shared some photos from the scene.

The Rockford Masonic Cathedral, also known as the Metro Christian Center, is reported to be a total loss after the Wednesday night fire, Rockford Fire Department officials told reporters for WTVO.

There were no reported injuries, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

All photos by Tim Olk. More: https://olkee.smugmug.com/

MORE TIM OLK

Photos: Kenosha (WI) Firefighters Battle Fires Following Riots

Photos: Firefighters Battle Two-Alarm Kenosha (WI) Structure Fire

Photos: Chicago Fire Department Dive Team Training

Photos: Chicago Firefighters Battle Alley Garage Fire