Miami-Dade (FL) Fire Lieutenant Recounts COVID-19 Experience

MiamiDadeFireRescue/YouTube

The Miami-Dade (FL) Fire Rescue (MDFR) Training Division and Robert Hernandez produced a video about one of the agency’s officers and his experience battling COVID-19.

Lieutenant Raul Perez tested positive for COVID-19 and was hospitalized due to complications. Now, he’s back on-duty and sharing his struggles during his road to recovery from the virus.

As of August 17, 2020, 283 department employees had tested PCR positive for the virus.

MORE MDFR

Training Tips: Making the Most of a Dumpster Dive

Video: Stretching the Crosslay and Gathering Hose

Video: Forcible Entry Tip

Video: Bill Gustin on Forcible Entry