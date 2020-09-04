Two Firefighters Injured in Baltimore (MD) Fire with Hoarding Conditions

Two firefighters sustained minor injuries during a dwelling fire in the city of Baltimore, Maryland.

According to the local’s Twitter account, the fire occurred early Friday in the 600 block of N. Highland Ave. Crews responding from Engine 51 found smoke showing from a two-story row home in the block next door to the station.

Firefighters battled a deep-seated basement fire with hoarding conditions, and additional units were called in to help.

On September 2, 2020, in a separate fire, a firefighter and two civilians were injured in a fire in West Baltimore in the Druid Heights neighborhood. In that incident, crews found fire coming from the second- and third-floor windows of a three-story, middle unit row home. They also reported two civilians had jumped from the upper floors of the home to avoid the flames. One Baltimore City firefighter sustained burns in that fire.

