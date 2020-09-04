Fire Near Yakima (WA) Grows to 52K Acres

**Evans Canyon Fire Official Information** 9/3/2020 – 845am



Thermal IR imagery shows hot spots & general fire location. Red line is fire perimeter. All evac notices still in place. Fire Info from Inciweb: https://t.co/bi9FQ3GSWy pic.twitter.com/IUZW8CACGR — Yakima OEM (@YakimaOEM) September 3, 2020

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — A wildfire burning near Yakima has grown to an estimated 52,000 acres (81 square miles) and residents of about 900 homes are under evacuation orders.

The Evans Canyon Fire, north of the town of Naches, has destroyed five homes.

The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday afternoon that firefighters had been making progress and that the fire was 10% contained.

The fire started Monday afternoon in the Wenas Valley and grew quickly in high winds. The 900 homes under evacuation orders are north of Naches and Selah.

The Yakima Herald-Republic reported that State Route 821 through the Yakima River Canyon is closed. People are advised to use Interstate 82.

More than 440 firefighters are facing temperatures in the mid-90s, but winds are not as strong as they were earlier in the week when the fire grew rapidly in size.

Emetaz said the cause is under investigation.

Content copyright the Associated Press. © copyright 2020. All rights reserved.