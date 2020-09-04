Woman, Two Children Die in Lansing (MI) House Fire

Three people died in a late-night house fire in Lansing, Michigan, according to reports.

The victims are a four-year-old male, an eight-year-old male, and a 53-year-old woman, according to WILX.

Crews responding to the single-story home Thursday found heavy fire coming from the front and side windows. Firefighters reportedly found all three deceased during the search operations, the report noted.

RELATED FIREFIGHTER TRAINING

Residential Search: Applying the Principles

Residential Search and Rescue Carries and Drags

RESIDENTIAL SEARCH AND RESCUE: Methodology

High-Target Areas for the Residential Primary Search