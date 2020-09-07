Podcast: In Their Own Words: Jason Hoevelmann

Host Joe Pronesti talks to Jason Hoevelmann, chief of the Florissant Valley (MO) Fire Protection District, about the latter’s recent article, “First Due: Preparation Is Key.”
