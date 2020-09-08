Firefighters Respond to Massive Commercial Fire in Wyandanch (NY)

According to a report from ABC7, firefighters were called to a massive fire at a commercial building in Wyandanch in Suffolk County. The fire broke out in a building on Lamar Street just before 6:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The building is home to a storage facility and an auto body shop.

Overhead video showed flames burning through the building’s roof while crews worked to put it out. A large column of smoke was seen from miles away.

No injuries have thus far been reported.

