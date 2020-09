FDNY members are operating on scene of a 4-alarm fire at 528 Drake St. in the Bronx (photo credit @nycemergencymgt) pic.twitter.com/AWLynOGBWS — FDNY (@FDNY) September 7, 2020

Fire Department of New York (FDNY) crews responded Sunday to a fire that went to five alarms in the Bronx.

According to 4 New York, the fire at the salvage yard was deemed “suspicious” by fire investigators. The heat was so intense that vehicles parked on nearby streets were burned, and nearly 200 members of the FDNY responded to the fire.

THEMAJESTIRIUM1/YouTube

FDNY Response Videos/YouTube