Photos: FDNY Units Respond to Three-Alarm Queens Fire

Photos and info from FirstOnScenePhotos
Fire Department of New York (FDNY) units from around the city battled a smoky, three-alarm blaze on Grand Avenue in the Maspeth section of Queens on Sunday, September 6, 2020.
The fire appears to have started on the lower level of the two-story converted commercial building which once served as the Maspeth movie theatre.
Stubborn smoke conditions along with warm outside temperatures made fire operations especially difficult.
There were no serious injuries reported to firefighters or civilians.
More: firstonscenephotos.com
