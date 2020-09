Firefighters rescued a woman and three children who were trapped in a river, reports 3 WBTV.

Firefighters responded with one engine, a rescue company and a command unit, along with Catawba County EMS. However, due to the location of the victims, additional units responded including a ladder truck and engine, two command units, an engine from Mountain View Fire Department, as well as multiple units from Catawba County EMS and law enforcement.

