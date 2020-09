Helicopter crews have airlifted nearly 400 people who have been cut off by the Creek Fire, reports CNN.

Officials said the Creek Fire has burned 143,929 acres in the Sierra Nevada Mountains northeast of Fresno.

RELATED

Two Marin County (CA) Firefighters Rescued by Helicopter

Phoenix Firefighters Use Helicopter for Rescue at Camelback Mountain

Death Toll from Raging CA Fires Hits Seven; Six Rescued