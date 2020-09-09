Midwest Fire Named Winner in 50 Best Places to Work 2020 Contest

LUVERNE, MN—For the fourth time in six years, Midwest Fire Equipment & Repair Company (Midwest Fire) was named one of 50 winners in Prairie Business Magazine’s (Prairie Business) “50 Best Places to Work 2020” contest. This is the second time the company has received the award in back-to-back years.

“It’s a huge honor to be featured among so many other successful businesses in our state, and even more so to be chosen a fourth time,” said Midwest Fire’s CEO Sarah Atchison. “I attribute our success to our team. This is the best team we’ve had in place. At Midwest Fire everything from building the apparatus to delivery of the apparatus is a team effort.”

Prairie Business Magazine holds this competition each year to reward and highlight the region’s best places to work, based solely on employee appeal and nomination. Midwest Fire also received this recognition in 2015, 2016, and 2019. The award recognizes employee-nominated companies for exceptional benefits, work culture, general employee happiness and various other pull-factors that retain employees. The winners will be featured in the September issue of the publication.

Midwest Fire is a direct-seller and manufacturer of custom fire apparatus and offers continued support to customers with maintenance and repairs. Employees work directly with fire departments across the country to customize and build state-of-the-art firefighting apparatus. They were previously nominated for the 2018 and 2016 Minnesota Manufacturing Awards among several other honors in recent years.

For more information, visit www.midwestfire.com.