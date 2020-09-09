Hangouts Sponsored by Key Hose

Humpday Hangout: Search Operations

Fire Engineering/YouTube

In this week’s Humpday Hangout, Mike DuganBill Gustin, and the rest of the panel will consider officer/thermal imaging camera-directed search. They will also examine issues surrounding vent-enter-isolate-search (VEIS) as opposed to interior search and sheltering in place. This week’s guests include Chief George May and Captain Juan Miguel from Miami-Dade (FL) Fire Rescue.

RELATED

Training Minutes: Door Control
Key Hose

Sponsored by Key Hose: www.keyhose.com

More Key Hose-Sponsored Hangouts

Humpday Hangout: Dangerous Driving and Apparatus Driver Training

Humpday Hangout: The Lost Art of Salvage

Humpday Hangout: Divine Intervention on the Fireground?

More