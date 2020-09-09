Humpday Hangout: Search Operations

In this week’s Humpday Hangout, Mike Dugan, Bill Gustin, and the rest of the panel will consider officer/thermal imaging camera-directed search. They will also examine issues surrounding vent-enter-isolate-search (VEIS) as opposed to interior search and sheltering in place. This week’s guests include Chief George May and Captain Juan Miguel from Miami-Dade (FL) Fire Rescue.
