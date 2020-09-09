Engine Company, Firefighting, News, Structural Firefighting, Survival Zone, Truck Company

Fort Worth (TX) Firefighter Hurt in Roof Collapse at House Fire

According to a report from NBC5, a Fort Worth (TX) Fire Department (FWFD) firefighter was hospitalized after being pulled to safety following a roof collapse at a Wednesday morning house fire.

FWFD crews were dispatched at around 5:13 a.m. to a fire at a vacant home in the 2800 block of Milam Street.

During the incident, the roof collapsed onto one firefighter. The firefighter was pulled to safety and not seriously injured.

fortworthfd/Instagram

Another firefighter suffered a leg burn and was also taken to a nearby hospital. Officials described his injuries as not life-threatening.

Officials are still trying to determine what started the fire.

ALSO

RIT: Roof Collapse Drill

The 3 Rs of Successful Roof Operations

Venting for Extinguishment at Peaked-Roof Dwellings

More