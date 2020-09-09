Fort Worth (TX) Firefighter Hurt in Roof Collapse at House Fire

According to a report from NBC5, a Fort Worth (TX) Fire Department (FWFD) firefighter was hospitalized after being pulled to safety following a roof collapse at a Wednesday morning house fire.

FWFD crews were dispatched at around 5:13 a.m. to a fire at a vacant home in the 2800 block of Milam Street.

During the incident, the roof collapsed onto one firefighter. The firefighter was pulled to safety and not seriously injured.

Another firefighter suffered a leg burn and was also taken to a nearby hospital. Officials described his injuries as not life-threatening.

Officials are still trying to determine what started the fire.

