Cleveland (OH) Fire Department Takes Delivery of Pierce 100-Foot Heavy-Duty Aerial Platform

APPLETON, WI—Pierce Manufacturing Inc., an Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) company, has announced that the Cleveland (OH) Fire Department has taken delivery of a Pierce® 100-foot heavy-duty steel aerial platform on a Velocity® custom chassis. Sold through Pierce dealer, Finley Fire Equipment, the new fire apparatus is an essential upgrade to the department’s fleet, supporting the need for greater maneuverability, enhanced response times, and expanded service capabilities.

“We knew Pierce’s aerial platform was the right fire apparatus for our needs because it offers a large cab, excellent aerial construction, ease of operation, and great safety features,” said Jeffrey Brown, Commissioner of the Division of Motor Vehicle Maintenance for the City of Cleveland. “The high level of communication we experienced with our sales representative, as well as the weekly updates and photos during the build process, proved to be extremely beneficial with streamlining the construction process. I’m confident we received a quality vehicle.”

The City of Cleveland Fire Department’s new 100-foot heavy-duty steel aerial platform features:

Velocity chassis with 70-inch cab and 10-inch raised roof

100-foot rear-mount heavy-duty steel platform

Darley 1,500-gpm Magna Transmission two-stage pump

Detroit DD13 525-hp engine

Allison 4500 EVS P transmission

Hot-dipped galvanized frame rails and substructures

“Our relationship has spanned several years and we appreciate the trust and confidence the City of Cleveland Fire Department has in our team,” said Andy VanElzen, apparatus sales representative for Finley Fire Equipment. “We’re confident the innovative and quality features of the department’s new aerial apparatus will exceed expectations and we are committed to providing the highest level of continued service, and parts availability.”

The Cleveland Fire Department is 25 stations and 713 members strong, with an annual call volume of 75,000. Delivery of the department’s new aerial platform took place in mid August 2020.

For more information, visit www.piercemfg.com.