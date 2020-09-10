Webcast: Back-to-Basics Company Level Leadership

Join us for a Webcast with Brian Zaitz on leadership at the company officer level.

This interactive webcast emphasizes back-to-basics leadership at the operational, company officer level and the attributes needed for successfully leading and managing a crew on a daily basis. Employing open discussion, a sharing of ideas, and built-in scenarios, the instructor addresses common pitfalls that challenge today’s company officers, how to create opportunities for wins with the team, and high-efficiency communications

Brian Zaitz is assistant chief of the Kirkwood (MO) Fire Department. He serves on the executive board for the International Society of Fire Service Instructors and is a former board member for the Company Officer’s Section of the International Association of Fire Chiefs. He is an instructor at the St. Louis County Fire Academy as well as an instructor for the North County Training Association and Engine House Training, LLC. He has several degrees including an M.S. in human resource development. He is a credentialed chief training officer and a graduate of the Executive Fire Officer program at the National Fire Academy.

