TX Fire Captain Dies of COVID-19

Another Houston (TX) firefighter has died as a consequence of the coronavirus, according to a report from the U.S. Fire Administration.

On Tuesday, September 8, 2020, Captain Thomas Searcy, 45, was battling COVID-19 when he passed away in the Intensive Care Unit at the Memorial Hermann Hospital. He had been hospitalized for a month fighting the virus. Captain Searcy contracted COVID-19 from exposure in the workplace from numerous fire and EMS calls he responded to where individuals had been diagnosed with the disease.

Captain Searcy had 18 years of service.