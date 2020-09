Fire photographer Rick McClure shared some photos of City of Los Angeles (CA) Fire Department (LAFD) crews responding to a two-story residential building with heavy fire in the attic.

During the fire on August 27, 2020, at least 75 LAFD firefighters responded to the incident.

MORE RICK McCLURE

Photos: Crews Operate in Extreme Heat to Extinguish CA Commercial Fire

Photos: LAFD Firefighters Control Commercial Fire

Photos: Firefighters Continue Battle Against Lake Fire in CA

Photos: CA Fire Crews Battle High Heat at Tujunga Fire