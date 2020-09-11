19 Years Later, Remembering the Fallen of 9/11

On this the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks, we look back in remembrance of the 343 members of the Fire Department of New York (FDNY) who gave their lives in defense of the citizens of our nation.

Fire Engineering advisory board member and FDNY veteran Mike Dugan shared some words from Father Mychal Judge addressing the members of Ladder 42 and Engine 73 on the event of the rededication of their station. The sermon was delivered on September 10, 2001.

“That’s the way it is. Good days. Bad days. Up days. Down days. Sad days. Happy days. But never a boring day. You do what God has called you to do. You show up. You put one foot in front of another. You get on the rig and you go out and do the job-which is a mystery. And a surprise. You have no idea when you get on that rig. No matter how big the call. No matter how small. You have no idea what God is calling you to. But he needs you. He needs me. He needs all of us.The retirees- He needs your prayers. He needs you stopping by occasionally to give strength and support and to tell stories of the old days. We need the house and to those of you that are working now, keep going. Keep supporting each other. Be kind to each other. Love each other. Work together and do what you did the other night [members affected a rescue] and the weeks and months before and from this house. God’s blessings go forth in this community. It’s fantastic! What great people. We love the job. We all do. What a blessing that is. A difficult, difficult job and God calls you to do it. And then he gives you a love for it so that a difficult job will be well done. Isn’t he a wonderful God? Isn’t He good to you? To each of you? And to me! Turn to Him each day. Put your faith and your trust and your hope and your life in His hands, and He’ll take care of you and you’ll have a good life. And the house will be a great, great blessing to this neighborhood and to this city. Amen.”