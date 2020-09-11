Drawn by Fire: Scars

Paul Combs/Drawn by Fire

On this anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, we showcase this Paul Combs illustration from the print magazine.

I can’t imagine what it must have been like that day – staring up at those burning Towers. Can’t imagine the horrors that our Brothers witnessed. Can’t imagine seeing, hearing, and feeling those same Towers fall. And I can’t imagine working endless hours and days looking for my firehouse family within the debris. My heart literally breaks for them and their families!

The emotional wounds are healing, but the scar is still very real!

ALSO

19 Years Later, Remembering the Fallen of 9/11

Voices of 9/11

Always Remembered, Always Revered

Fire Engineering‘s Report on the WTC Disaster Part 1 | Part 2

MORE BY PAUL COMBS

Drawn by Fire: Den of Vipers

Drawn by Fire: The Conversationalists

Drawn by Fire: Ready to Fight

Drawn by Fire: When You’re Laughing…