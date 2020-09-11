Drawn by Fire: Scars

On this anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, we showcase this Paul Combs illustration from the print magazine.
I can’t imagine what it must have been like that day – staring up at those burning Towers. Can’t imagine the horrors that our Brothers witnessed. Can’t imagine seeing, hearing, and feeling those same Towers fall. And I can’t imagine working endless hours and days looking for my firehouse family within the debris. My heart literally breaks for them and their families!
The emotional wounds are healing, but the scar is still very real!
