Photos: East Farmingdale (NY) Firefighters Respond to Commercial Fire

Photo, video, and info courtesy of Bryan Lopez

In the early morning hours of September 8, 2020, the East Farmingdale (NY) Volunteer Fire Company was activated for a reported commercial structure fire in the vicinity of Patton Avenue and Lamar Street.

Upon arrival, First Assistant Chief Duane Welliver was met with heavy fire showing, and advised dispatch to reactivate for a working fire. Mutual aid was brought in from numerous area departments to assist at the scene. Crews battled the stubborn blaze for hours before it was placed under control.

EMERGENCYPATCHES/YouTube

The fire badly gutted the structure. No injuries were reported. The cause of the blaze is currently under investigation by officials.

More from Bryan Lopez at twitter.com/mergencypatches.

