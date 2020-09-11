Engine Company, Firefighting, Systems, Videos

Improvised Cleveland/Coil Load for Standpipe Operations

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue/YouTube

This video from the Miami-Dade (FL) Fire Rescue Training Division examines how to improvise a “Cleveland”/coil from hose configured in conventional horseshoe or accordion bundle folds. This procedure may be necessary when the length of a hallway is insufficient to fully stretch hose for standpipe operations.

