FDNY Firefighters Battle Five-Alarm Brooklyn Fire

FDNY reports 3 houses have been impacted. There are still no reports of injuries. The Buildings Department has been notified. ConEd and National Grid have been called to respond. #DykerHeights pic.twitter.com/RaPhJ2HvbK — Justin Brannan (@JustinBrannan) September 13, 2020

Firefighters were injured in a fire that went to five alarms in the Dyker Heights section of Brooklyn, New York, early Sunday, according to reports.

The fire began at 1330 74th Street, near 13th Avenue, just before midnight on Saturday before spreading, the New York Post reported. and nearly 200 Fire Department of New York (FDNY) personnel responded to the scene.

The Post said only one firefighter was hurt, but New York City Councilman Justin Brannan in a Twitter post said six firefighters were hurt. No civilians were injured.