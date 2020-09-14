Online Training: Command and Control in the 21st Century

The members of Traditions Training are presenting new online training opportunities for firefighters. Next up on September 22 at 7:30 p.m. EST comes an online presentation from Larry Schultz and Ricky Riley, “Command & Control in the 21st Century.”

This hour-long presentation will cover the meaning of command and control on today’s firegrounds. The session will provide you tools, tips, and processes that will allow the incident commander and the company officer to better interact with each other to ensure tasks have been completed and information is shared on the fireground.

Register now.