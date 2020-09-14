TX Captain Dies from Medical Emergency While on Duty

According to a report from CBS DFW, Carrollton (TX) Fire Rescue (CFR) captain Lee Holbert died after he suffered a medical emergency while on duty, the city announced on Sunday.

Holbert was hospitalized on Wednesday, September 9, and passed away on Sunday, September 13 at the age of 57. He had served with the CFR for almost 31 years.

CFR Chief Gregg Salmi released a statement:

“Carrollton Fire Rescue is devastated by the loss of one of our own. Captain Holbert was a highly decorated 30-year veteran, an exceptional firefighter, a selfless teammate, and a tireless public servant. Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time as we mourn this loss.”

Holbert leaves behind a wife and three children. Funeral services are pending.

