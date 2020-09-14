Marion Body Works Secures Order for Costa Rica Pumpers

MARION, WI—Marion Body Works, a national manufacturer of fire and emergency apparatus, commercial truck bodies, custom cabs, and defense vehicles, secured an order for eight custom pumpers for the Costa Rican Fire Department, Benemérito Cuerpo de Bomberos de Costa Rica. In recent years, Marion has completed multiple orders for Costa Rica with the help of EL Industries International, which specializes in the export of environmental equipment. Previous orders have included pumpers, brush units, and rescue vehicles.

“It’s rewarding to see our equipment shipped abroad, and it speaks to the ability of Marion to customize its products to fit the needs of customers all over the world,” said Curt Ignacio, president and CEO of Marion. “We are proud to continue our relationship with Costa Rica to provide the equipment it needs to protect its citizens.”

This order includes eight identical pumpers that must adhere to the European Emissions Standards, specifically Euro 4 and Euro 5. These standards are similar to U.S. EPA Emissions Standards, focusing on the reduction of harmful exhaust emissions, specifically particulate matter and oxides of nitrogen, from diesel vehicles. The pumpers will feature custom engines equipped with required particulate filters.

Another unique feature of these trucks is that the Costa Rican Fire Department also required a higher horsepower engine which was previously not designed with the proper emissions levels.

To meet these needs, Marion partnered with Spartan to develop a custom chassis to accommodate the larger engine. Spartan is a leading designer, manufacturer, and distributor of custom emergency response vehicles, cabs, and chassis. This order of Costa Rica pumpers will be mounted on 2021 Spartan Gladiator Chassis.

“Marion’s attention to detail makes it very easy to facilitate these orders and provide the customer exactly what they need,” said Daniel Bodendorfer, managing director of EL Industries. “Costa Rica wants to buy the best of the best when it comes to this kind of equipment, and Marion is one of the companies it looks to for high-quality product.”

Additional customization requests for the order included strategically placed and sized storage compartments and specific lights.

