Webcast: Writing a Successful Grant Proposal

Join us for a Webcast with David Hesselmeyer on successful strategies for obtaining grant funding for your fire department.

Grants offer a good option for realizing projects that do not fit into an agency’s budget. This class focuses on how to write a grant proposal that ensures the greatest chance for success. The instructor will dispel myths and share hints for increasing your chance of obtaining grant funding.

David Hesselmeyer started his tenure in emergency services in 1997. He holds certifications such as North Carolina Firefighter Level II, Advanced Firefighter, Rescue Technician, Hazardous Materials Level I Responder, EMT-Paramedic, and Executive Emergency Management Coordinator. He also attended Campbell University where he earned his Bachelors of Art in Government and East Carolina University where he earned his Master of Public Administration with an emphasis in State and Local Government.

Currently he volunteers with Buies Creek Fire Rescue as a Firefighter/EMT, is an adjunct instructor at Campbell Univeristy, and instructs EMS and Fire courses part time for Central Carolina Community College. In addition he is a contributing writer for the Carolina Fire Rescue Journal, The Encourager, and Fire Engineering.