Podcast: In Their Own Words: Sal Ancona

From the 1890s to just prior to the Second World War, many homes were constructed utilizing balloon frame construction. To successfully combat a fire in these structures requires firefighters and the chiefs commanding them to be able to win in a chess game of finding the fire and anticipating its every move. Fires in these residences require brains, water, and staffing. In this episode, Sal Ancona talks with host Joe Pronesti about a recent fire in a balloon frame dwelling on Long Island and the lessons learned.

Photos via Sal Ancona

