Fire Damages Structures in Rural Area Near Flagstaff (AZ)

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Coconino County officials say a wildfire that flared up again Tuesday after first being suppressed Monday on Flagstaff’s rural eastern outskirts damaged some structures but that evacuations are no longer needed.

An investigation into the fire in the Doney Park area east of U.S. 89 was underway, officials said in a brief statement.

It wasn’t immediately known how many homes were the area evacuated Tuesday or what type of structures and how many were damaged.

The fire was estimated at up to 2 acres (0.8 hectare) before it was first knocked down Monday evening.