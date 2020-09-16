Crews Battle Raging Fire in Housing Complex Under Construction in East L.A.

#RowanIC video footage taken by Jose Luqueno showing conditions firefighters faced early into the battle tonight in #EastLA pic.twitter.com/O8h4yEH2K2 — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) September 16, 2020

Los Angeles County (CA) Fire Department firefighters responded to an overnight structure fire in a housing complex under construction.

According to the department’s Twitter feed, 150 firefighters responded to the fire in a five-story structure at Rowan Ave. and 1st St. in East Los Angeles, California.

According to CBS Los Angeles, no firefighters were reported injured despite a scaffolding collapse on scene. The housing complex was supposed to house low-income veterans and construction was drawing to a close. The fire is under investigation.

