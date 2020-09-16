MO Firefighters Rescue Horse Stuck in Mud

According to a report from OzarksFirst, Southwest Camden County Fire Protection District and Mid County Fire had to work together to help get a horse out of a sticky situation.
At around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, crews responded to a horse that was stuck in the mud. On arrival, firefighters met with the horse’s owner and were taken to a pond, where they found the horse laying down.
After some time and consulting with a veterinarian, members successfully pulled the horse from the mud. After letting the horse rest and giving it some food, it was able to get up on his feet and walk out of the woods.
