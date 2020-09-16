MO Firefighters Rescue Horse Stuck in Mud

According to a report from OzarksFirst, Southwest Camden County Fire Protection District and Mid County Fire had to work together to help get a horse out of a sticky situation.

For Immediate Release: On 9/15/20 at approximately 2:37pm, Southwest Fire and Mid County Fire responded to the 200… Posted by Southwest Camden County Fire Protection District on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 Southwest Camden County Fire Protection District/FaceBook

At around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, crews responded to a horse that was stuck in the mud. On arrival, firefighters met with the horse’s owner and were taken to a pond, where they found the horse laying down.

After some time and consulting with a veterinarian, members successfully pulled the horse from the mud. After letting the horse rest and giving it some food, it was able to get up on his feet and walk out of the woods.

