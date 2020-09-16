Podcast: Fire and Training with Doug Cline

Host Doug Cline and company discuss aspects of leadership and training in today’s fire service. In this episode, Doug and guest Chris Naum conclude their discussion on commercial fires and managing the hybrids.

